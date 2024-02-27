Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.
Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %
SAFT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.30. 7,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,450. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $88.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53.
About Safety Insurance Group
Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.
