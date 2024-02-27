Safety Insurance Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Safety Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

SAFT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.30. 7,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,450. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $65.78 and a twelve month high of $88.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Safety Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1,117.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 222.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,641,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,728,000 after acquiring an additional 16,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

