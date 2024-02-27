Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on RUS shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Russel Metals from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$46.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Cynthia Johnston purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total value of C$62,118.00. Also, Director Cynthia Johnston bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$41.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,910.00. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RUS stock opened at C$45.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.76. Russel Metals has a twelve month low of C$31.24 and a twelve month high of C$47.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

