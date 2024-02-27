Royal Bank of Canada Trims Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Target Price to C$4.00

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLZ.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price objective on Plaza Retail REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian downgraded Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE PLZ.UN traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.56. 26,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,624. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$392.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.68.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

