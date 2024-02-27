Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) will announce its 01/31/2024 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RY stock opened at $97.95 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $77.90 and a 1-year high of $102.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RY. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

