Royal Bank of Canada Raises Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target to $14.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MRVI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 3.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MRVI stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. Maravai LifeSciences has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.19.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 232,901 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,455 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $22,432,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 104.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 107,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 43.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 769,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.