Royal Bank of Canada Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $24.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Huntsman from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.40.

HUN opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Huntsman had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 179.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,681,000 after purchasing an additional 210,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,455,000 after acquiring an additional 183,734 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after acquiring an additional 152,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

