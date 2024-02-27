Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,944 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $28,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 1.1 %

RY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $102.13. The firm has a market cap of $136.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.65.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

