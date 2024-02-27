Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Holdings Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 681,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 418,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 7.1% of Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $59,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.2% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RY traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.86. The company had a trading volume of 356,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $102.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.05). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 15.21%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a $1.0155 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.