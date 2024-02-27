Royal Bank of Canada Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $62.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on W. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Wayfair from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.68.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on W

Wayfair Stock Down 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

Wayfair stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.32.

In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $490,132.72. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $434,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,552,108.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,310 shares of company stock worth $3,328,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3,978.9% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 88.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,438,000 after acquiring an additional 297,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at about $35,482,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 50.1% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3,144.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 304,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 294,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.