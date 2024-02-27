Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target to C$29.00

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$30.21.

Maple Leaf Foods Stock Down 1.7 %

Maple Leaf Foods Increases Dividend

TSE MFI opened at C$22.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$21.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.12%.

About Maple Leaf Foods

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Stories

