Roundview Capital LLC Sells 2,314 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.96. 10,704,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,521,160. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $152.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.