Roundview Capital LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth $8,639,000. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,378,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,107,955. The stock has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $79.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

