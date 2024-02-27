Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 506,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,082,000 after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares during the period. National Mutual Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,378,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after buying an additional 31,341 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 49,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,539. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.70. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.