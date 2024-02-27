Roundview Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 1.45% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Global Dow ETF alerts:

SPDR Global Dow ETF Price Performance

SPDR Global Dow ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.81. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,487. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.33. The company has a market cap of $170.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $124.07.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Global Dow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.