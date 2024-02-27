Roundview Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $232.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,968. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $234.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.94 and a 200-day moving average of $209.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.