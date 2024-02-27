Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 112 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 5.4% in the third quarter. Essex LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 4.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at $294,689.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.65. The company had a trading volume of 219,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,968. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $153.63 and a one year high of $200.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HEI. Truist Financial upped their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HEICO from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.18.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

