Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.26. The company had a trading volume of 102,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,846. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.73. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $190.83 and a one year high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Melius Research raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.56.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

