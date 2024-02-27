Roundview Capital LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $17.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,212.57. The stock had a trading volume of 11,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,847. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,195.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,135.46. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

