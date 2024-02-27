Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 77.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after buying an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 131.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LH traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.02. The stock had a trading volume of 299,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,184. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.72 and a 200 day moving average of $213.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $174.20 and a 1 year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 61.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.07.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 34,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.97, for a total value of $7,451,828.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,095,812.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock worth $7,670,756. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

