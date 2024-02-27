Roundview Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,394,000 after buying an additional 24,280 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 263,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.48. 1,192,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,263,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

