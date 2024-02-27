Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $239,875,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 215.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 917,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $159,378,000 after acquiring an additional 626,837 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after acquiring an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 940.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,035,000 after buying an additional 321,198 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TRV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.75. The company had a trading volume of 133,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.09 and a 200 day moving average of $180.90. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $223.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.