Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.29, for a total value of $761,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,266.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,986 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.7 %

CHD traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $99.74. 94,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,115. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $103.21. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.