Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,743,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY remained flat at $60.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,057,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,617,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.03. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.06.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

