Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 995 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,440.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $376,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,545. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,384. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

