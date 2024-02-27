Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $142.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $85.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ROST

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

ROST stock opened at $147.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.46. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $149.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 458.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.