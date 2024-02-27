Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $165.00 at Evercore ISI

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.42.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $147.84 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $149.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

