Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Adeia Stock Performance

Shares of ADEA stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Adeia has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.39.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adeia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 267.3% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 635.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Adeia during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.

