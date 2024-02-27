Rosenblatt Securities Initiates Coverage on Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Adeia Stock Performance
Shares of ADEA stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. Adeia has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $13.39.
Adeia Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Adeia
Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company worldwide. The company licenses its innovations to media and semiconductor industries and companies under the Adeia brand. It licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, content storage devices, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Adeia
- What are earnings reports?
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Adeia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adeia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.