Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Reduced by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after buying an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,369,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,100,658,000 after buying an additional 74,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,409,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,416,000 after buying an additional 95,728 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,528,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,224,736,000 after buying an additional 42,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,040,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,232,000 after buying an additional 53,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $547.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $562.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $542.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.06.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total transaction of $134,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

