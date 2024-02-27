Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) were down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.16. Approximately 609,847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 120,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.51.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RSI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$544.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$308.04 million for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 17.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rogers Sugar Inc. will post 0.4201493 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

