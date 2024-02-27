Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 46,015 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $9,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of RCI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.11. 133,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,755. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.55 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3742 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

