Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,553 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.96% of Rogers Communications worth $195,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $549,739,000 after buying an additional 396,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after purchasing an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,818,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,131,000 after purchasing an additional 57,774 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,007,000 after purchasing an additional 505,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,815,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $184,906,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.01. 118,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,366. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.3742 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

