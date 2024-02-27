RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.550-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RLJ stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 585,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,070. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RLJ shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.70.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,168,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,182,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 67,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 160,533 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,816,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,848,000 after acquiring an additional 87,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

