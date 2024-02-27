Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Stock Performance
Shares of Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income stock opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a one year low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01). The company has a market cap of £792,771.30 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.88.
About Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income
