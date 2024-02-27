Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI) Plans Dividend of $0.03

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Price Performance
Shares of LON:RCOI opened at GBX 0.87 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a 1-year low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.93 ($0.01). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of £792,771.30 and a PE ratio of 6.29.
About Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income
