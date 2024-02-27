RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.88 and a 1 year high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.83). The company had revenue of C$296.91 million for the quarter.

