Reviewing Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Park City Group and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park City Group 29.27% 12.48% 11.27% StoneCo 9.02% 8.85% 2.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Park City Group and StoneCo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park City Group $19.10 million 14.48 $5.59 million $0.27 56.37 StoneCo $10.84 billion 0.49 -$100.61 million $0.64 26.66

Analyst Ratings

Park City Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Park City Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Park City Group and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park City Group 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneCo 0 4 6 0 2.60

Park City Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential downside of 34.30%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $17.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.53%. Given StoneCo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe StoneCo is more favorable than Park City Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.4% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Park City Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its stock price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Park City Group beats StoneCo on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, Audit Management, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served approximately 2.6 million clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

