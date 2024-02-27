Reviewing Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) and Globavend (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hub Group and Globavend, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hub Group 0 5 5 0 2.50 Globavend 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hub Group currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.50%. Given Hub Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hub Group is more favorable than Globavend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hub Group 3.99% 10.56% 5.98% Globavend N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hub Group and Globavend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hub Group and Globavend’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hub Group $4.20 billion 0.66 $167.53 million $2.61 16.78 Globavend N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hub Group has higher revenue and earnings than Globavend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of Hub Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hub Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hub Group beats Globavend on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc., a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation. Its logistics services comprise full outsource logistics solution, transportation management, freight consolidation, warehousing and fulfillment, final mile delivery, and parcel and international services. The company also provides dry van, expedited, less-than-truckload, refrigerated, and flatbed truck brokerage services. It offers a fleet of approximately 2,300 tractors, 750 independent owner-operators, and 4,600 trailers to its customers, as well as the management and infrastructure. The company serves a range of industries, including retail, consumer products, and durable goods. As of December 31, 2022, it owned approximately 48,000 dry, 53-foot containers, as well as 750 refrigerated, 53-foot containers; and leased approximately 225 dry, 53-foot containers. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Globavend

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

