Reviewing CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) & Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Roku and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roku -20.36% -29.21% -17.03% CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Roku and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roku $3.48 billion 2.63 -$709.56 million ($5.02) -12.82 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roku.

69.2% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Roku shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Roku and CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roku 4 12 9 0 2.20 CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Roku presently has a consensus price target of $87.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.98%. Given Roku’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Roku is more favorable than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Roku beats CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roku

Roku, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls. The Devices segment provides sale of streaming players, Roku-branded TVs, smart home products and services, audio products, and related accessories as well as licensing arrangements with service operators. Roku, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through EVENTIM.Web and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for promotors through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access. This segment also operates kinoheld software for cinema operators; EVENTIM.fanSALE, a resale portal where customers sell event tickets to other customers; and online portals under various brands, such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The Live Entertainment segment plans, prepares, and performs tours, events, and festivals, including music events and concerts, as well as markets music productions. This segment is also involved in the operation of venues. The company was formerly known as CTS EVENTIM AG and changed its name to CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in May 2014. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bremen, Germany.

