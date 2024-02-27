Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 71 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $10,985,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,247 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,949,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $170,972,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,465 shares of company stock valued at $7,974,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $269.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

