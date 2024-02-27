Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 214 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,408 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 142.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.22.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $3.55 on Tuesday, reaching $92.21. 1,184,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,909. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $54.32 and a 1-year high of $92.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day moving average of $75.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 61,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $4,890,942.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,009,156.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,701 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.