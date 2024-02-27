Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.7% of Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.43. 586,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,162,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

