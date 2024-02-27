Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,466 Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $52,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $130,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 92,952 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,383 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 107,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,194. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

