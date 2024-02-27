Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 683,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,875. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

