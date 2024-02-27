Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock traded up $9.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $616.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,143. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $587.95 and its 200 day moving average is $521.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.07 and a 52-week high of $660.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $577.00 to $656.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,064,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,622 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

