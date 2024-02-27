Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Invests $348,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Simon Property Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Simon Property Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SPG stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.20. 226,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,563. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $153.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 108.88%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

