Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Invests $265,000 in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USTB. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

USTB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,173. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.16. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.1988 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.