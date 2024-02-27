Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. 2,013,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,020,546. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.63. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $75.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

