Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Stock Performance

FRBK stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16. Republic First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,985 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 226,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 86,385 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 862,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

