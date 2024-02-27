Rench Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.8% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $200.29. The stock had a trading volume of 989,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,020,090. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.83. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

