Rench Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 673 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 2.3% of Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rench Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 327,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,345,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 15,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.60. The company had a trading volume of 484,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,028. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.